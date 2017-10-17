Lexus says it is evaluating partnership with Weinstein Co

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s Lexus unit said on Tuesday it is evaluating its partnership with film and TV production firm The Weinstein Company after allegations that co-founder Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women.

Lexus, Toyota’s luxury brand, is a sponsor of reality TV show “Project Runway,” which has been produced by Weinstein Co.

“Lexus does not condone any acts of sexual harassment, assault or discrimination. In light of recent allegations involving Harvey Weinstein, we are currently evaluating our partnership with The Weinstein Company, but have nothing to announce at this time,” Lexus said in a statement.

Harvey Weinstein was fired as chief executive by Weinstein Co last week. He has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

A representative for Weinstein Co did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)