May 15 (Reuters) - The Weinstein Co said in court papers on Tuesday that it aims to liquidate the remainder of it holdings to end the bankruptcy of the film studio co-founded by one-time Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein, 67, fell from grace after more than 70 women, mostly young actresses and others in the movie business, accused him of sexual assaults dating back decades. (Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Sandra Maler)