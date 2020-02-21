Weinstein jury suggests hung on predatory sexual assault counts

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Jurors weighing rape and sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein asked the judge presiding over the case whether they could be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault.

Conviction on those counts could put the former movie producer behind bars for life.

The jury asked if they could be unanimous on the other three counts, which include first degree rape and criminal sexual assault and could carry a prison term of up to 25 years.