Longtime U.S. television broadcaster Hugh Downs has died at age 99 -- media reports

July 2 (Reuters) - Hugh Downs, whose congeniality and authoritative manner allowed him to move between the world of games shows and U.S. network news, has died at the age of 99, according to U.S. media reports.

Downs, who hosted the game show “Concentration” and the ABC News show “20/20” during a radio and television career of more than 60 years, died Wednesday at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to a statement from his family that was quoted by several U.S. media outlets. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)