Country folk singer John Prine dies at 73 of coronavirus complications -report

LOS ANGELES, April 7 (Reuters) - Grammy-winning singer John Prine, who wrote his early songs in his head while delivering mail and later emerged from Chicago’s folk revival scene in the 1970s to become one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, died on Tuesday, the New York Times reported. He was 73.

Prine was hospitalized on March 26 suffering from symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, who was also his manager.

The Times reported that Prine’s death was caused by complications of COVID-19. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Himani Sarkar)