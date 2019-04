LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. television network Fox Corp on Tuesday renewed drama series “Empire” for a sixth season but said there were no plans to bring back the character played by Jussie Smollett, the actor who said he was the victim of a hate crime in January.

Chicago police accused Smollett of making up an attack against him, but the actor maintained his innocence and prosecutors dismissed criminal charges against him.