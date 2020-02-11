Media News
February 11, 2020 / 10:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jussie Smollett charged anew with making false reports to Chicago police in hate-crime hoax

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count indictment, returned at the recommendation of a special prosecutor, with falsely claiming to Chicago police that he had been the victim of a hate crime.

The indictment came nearly a year after Cook County prosecutors dropped earlier charges accusing Smollett, who is black and openly gay, of staging a phony hate crime. The dismissal of the earlier charge drew an outcry from the city’s police department and led to a Cook County judge appointing former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb to review the case. (Reporting by Brendan O’Brien and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Culver City; Editing by Chris Reese)

