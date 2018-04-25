Yeezy to Disney: Kanye West shatters year-long Twitter silence

LOS ANGELES, April 25 (Reuters) - Kanye West said on Wednesday that he had fired his manager and suggested he may run for U.S. president in a frenetic Twitter spree in which he promised four new albums and compared himself to Henry Ford and Walt Disney.

The rapper and fashion designer, 40, who has emerged from a year’s Twitter silence, also claimed without evidence that his Yeezy fashion line would “become the biggest apparel company in human history.”

In the past 10 days, West has had a spate of Twitter posts, sometimes weighing in as often as 20 times an hour on wide-ranging themes.

West, who has won 21 Grammy Awards over his career for songs including “Jesus Walks” and “No Church in the Wild,” was admitted to a psychiatric facility in Los Angeles in November 2016 and abruptly canceled a world tour after a week of no-shows, curtailed concerts and political rants.

He has since adopted a low public profile.

“I am this generations Ford Hughes Jobs Disney,” the musician tweeted on Wednesday, apparently referring to Henry Ford, Howard Hughes, Steve Jobs and Walt Disney.

“I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed,” he wrote later. West’s manager, Scooter Braun, did not reply to a request for comment.

In the last several days, West has said he would release four new albums in June.

West, who in 2015 said he was considering running for the White House, has also returned to the presidential theme, tweeting simply “2024” and “When we become president we have to change the name of the plane from Air Force one to Yeezy force one.”

West’s representatives did not return a request for comment, but his wife, Kim Kardashian, addressed him directly on the social media platform after he tweeted a photo that was apparently taken inside the couple’s Southern California home.

“Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?,” Kardashian wrote on Wednesday, referring to the TV show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” (Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by Scott Malone)