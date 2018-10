(Corrects spelling of name to Montserrat)

MADRID, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Opera singer Montserrat Caballe, who dueted with Freddie Mercury on “Barcelona”, has died aged 85, Spanish news agency EFE reported on Saturday.

Caballe, who had been in poor health for some years, died in Barcelona, EFE said citing hospital sources. (Writing by Alexander Smith Editing by Andrew Heavens)