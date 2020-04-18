Basic Materials
April 18, 2020 / 1:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill dies at 84 -WSJ

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to remove reference to Alcoa, which incorrectly stated he was Alcoa CEO after serving as Treasury secretary, when it was actually before)

April 18 (Reuters) - Paul O’Neill, former Treasury secretary of the United States and former chief executive of Alcoa Corp , died at age 84 on Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

O’Neill had been under treatment for lung cancer and his death is unrelated to the coronavirus, the Journal on.wsj.com/2RNi9Tv said.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis

