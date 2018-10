Oct 15 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul Allen, who had been suffering from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, passed away at the age of 65 on Monday, his investment firm said.

“Today we mourn our boss, mentor and friend whose 65 years were too short – and acknowledge the honor it has been to work alongside someone whose life transformed the world,” Allen’s investment firm Vulcan said in a statement. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)