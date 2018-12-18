Penny Marshall, 'Big' director and TV's 'Laverne,' dead at 75 -media

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Penny Marshall, the endearingly graceless actress with the thick Bronx accent who starred on U.S. television’s “Laverne & Shirley” before becoming a pioneering film director with hits including “Big” and “A League of Their Own,” has died at 75, the New York Daily News reported on Tuesday.

Marshall died of complications of diabetes at her home in California on Monday, the newspaper reported, citing Marshall’s publicist. (Reporting by Will Dunham in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone and Diane Craft)