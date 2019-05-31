UK retailer Philip Green denies U.S. assault charges

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - British retailer Philip Green, whose Arcadia Group owns major fashion chains such as TopShop, denied on Friday assault charges that had been filed in a U.S. court.

“Sir Philip strenuously denies these allegations and ... they are minor categories of misdemeanour in the United States,” Arcadia Group said in a statement on Green’s behalf.

“Contrary to previous suggestions in the media there is no allegation of any sexual assault or misconduct made by the prosecution,” the statement continued, adding that Green did not plan to attend an upcoming court hearing in person. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Hugh Lawson)