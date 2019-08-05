Singer R. Kelly charged in Minnesota with soliciting sex from minor

LOS ANGELES, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Singer R. Kelly has been charged with soliciting sex from a minor, stemming from an encounter that occurred at Minneapolis hotel room in 2001, the chief prosecutor of Hennepin County, Minnesota, said on Monday.

The 52-year-old R&B vocalist known for such hits as “I Believe I can Fly,” is accused in the Minnesota case of paying a 17-year-old girl $200 to take off her clothes and dance for him, and then engaging in sexual activity with the youth.

Kelly is already facing a raft of sexual misconduct charges in two federal cases in New York City and Chicago and in a state case brought in Cook County, Illinois. (Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles Editing by Tom Brown)