Singer R. Kelly charged with sexual abuse, local media say, citing court records

CHICAGO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Singer R. Kelly was criminally charged in Illinois on Friday with multiple counts of sexual abuse, local media reported.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer was charged in Cook County with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing court records. Representatives for Cook County prosecutors and Kelly did not immediately return calls. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles Editing by Leslie Adler and Howard Goller)