Radio host Rush Limbaugh announces lung cancer diagnosis on air

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced on the air on Monday that he has been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer” but plans to continue to do his program “as normally and as competently” as he can while he undergoes treatment.

Limbaugh, 69, said he “first realized something was wrong” over the weekend of his Jan. 12 birthday, and that his diagnosis was confirmed on Jan. 20 by two medical institutions.