O.J. Simpson freed on parole - AP, citing Nevada prison official
October 1, 2017 / 7:57 AM / in 19 days

O.J. Simpson freed on parole - AP, citing Nevada prison official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Onetime “Trial of the Century” defendant O.J. Simpson was freed on parole early on Sunday from prison in Nevada, the Associated Press reported.

Simpson, 70, has been in prison since 2008 after being convicted of a botched robbery.

He won his freedom from a Nevada parole board in July at a hearing that did not take into account his 1990s trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and a friend, Ron Goldman which resulted in his acquittal. (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Gareth Jones)

