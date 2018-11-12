Stan Lee, creator of Spider-Man and other Marvel superheroes, dead at 95

LOS ANGELES, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with soaring success at the movie box office, died at the age of 95, his daughter said on Monday.

As a writer and editor, Lee was key to the ascension of Marvel into a comic book titan in the 1960s when in collaboration with others he created superheroes who would enthrall generations of young readers. (Editing by Bill Trott)