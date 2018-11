Nov 12 (Reuters) - Marvel comics mogul Stan Lee has died at the age of 95, TMZ reported bit.ly/2K4bgZ3, citing his daughter.

Lee is a co-creator of “Spider-Man,” “Iron Man,” “The Hulk” and dozens of other superheroes that have become mythic figures in U.S. pop culture with soaring success at the movie box office.

He was recognized by fans for his cameo appearances in each of Marvel’s live-action films. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)