January 27, 2018 / 7:33 PM / a day ago

Wynn to resign from RNC finance chair post - Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn is resigning from his position as Republican National Committee finance chair amid allegations of sexual misconduct, Politico reported on Saturday, citing three Republicans familiar with the decision.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Wynn has routinely subjected women who work for him to unwanted sexual advances in a pattern of misconduct detailed by dozens of past and present employees.

The billionaire denied the accusations as “preposterous.”

The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Politico report. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Dustin Volz; Editing by Bill Trott)

