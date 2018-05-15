FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 6:27 PM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-'Right Stuff,' 'Bonfire' author Tom Wolfe dead at 88, agent says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Wolfe’s age to 88 from 87)

May 15 (Reuters) - Tom Wolfe, an early practitioner of “new journalism” who captured the mood and culture of America across five decades with books including “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test,” “The Right Stuff” and “The Bonfire of the Vanities,” died on Tuesday at the age of 88, his agent said.

Wolfe, who had a knack for coining phrases such as “radical chic” and “the me decade,” died of an unspecified infection in a New York City hospital on Monday, his agent, Lynn Nesbit, said in a phone interview. (Reporting by Bill Trott in Washington and Peter Szekely in New York; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Rigby)

