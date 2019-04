LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - John Wright has resigned from his role as head of FIG debt syndicate for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Barclays, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Wright, who was a director, had worked at the UK bank since 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, he held a similar role at UBS.

He could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and Sudip Roy)