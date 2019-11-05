IN BRIEF: Pepcid patent owner gets no relief from SCOTUS in fight with Perrigo

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand a ruling that wiped out a $10.2 million jury verdict against generic drugmaker Perrigo in a patent-infringement lawsuit by Brigham & Women’s Hospital Inc, which owns the patent on the antacid Pepcid.

Boston-based Brigham & Women’s Hospital and its licensing partner, Investors Biotech, sued Perrigo in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts in 2013 over Perrigo’s Famotidine Complete, which contained the same active ingredient as in Pepcid. The jury agreed with Brigham & Women’s and awarded damages in 2016.

