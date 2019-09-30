Poundland owner Pepkor Europe renamed as Pepco

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Pepkor Holdings owner and South African retailer Steinhoff International said on Monday Poundland owner Pepkor Europe has renamed itself to Pepco Group to link the business to its Central Europe operations.

Scandal-hit retailer Steinhoff holds a 71.01% stake in Pepkor Holdings, the parent company of Pepkor Europe.

The company is considering all options over the future of Pepkor Europe, including a potential initial public offering.

Steinhoff said it has completed a long-term 475 million euros ($519.46 million) refinancing package. ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)