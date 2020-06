(Refiles to fix key word search for media clients)

June 24 (Reuters) - South African retailer Pepkor Holdings said on Wednesday it raised 1.9 billion rand ($110.45 million) through a share placement at 11.73 cents per share.

The company said proceeds from the placement will be used to reduce debt. ($1 = 17.2020 rand) (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)