South African retailer Pepkor grows quarterly revenue 6 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South African retailer Pepkor Holdings Ltd, previously Steinhoff Africa Retail, said on Monday its quarterly revenue rose by 6.1 percent in the three months to end-December.

The clothing and furniture retailer said revenue for the quarter rose to 19.5 billion rand ($1.43 billion), while the clothing and general merchandise segment reported sales growth of 6.1 percent compared to the same period a year ago. ($1 = 13.6689 rand) (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Joe Brock)