JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South African retailer Pepkor Holdings said on Monday its profit grew by 14.5% in the year to Sept. 30, even after a 1.2 billion rand ($81.59 million) impairment charge.

The company said its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, stood at 96.8 cents, compared with 84.5 cents a year earlier. ($1 = 14.7075 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Uttaresh.V)