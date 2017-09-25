FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Pepper Group says KKR ups takeover offer
#Funds News
September 25, 2017 / 12:12 AM / a month ago

Australia's Pepper Group says KKR ups takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian non-bank lender Pepper Group said on Monday U.S. private equity giant KKR had offered to pay a special dividend of 10 cents on top of its previous A$3.60 per share takeover offer.

Pepper recommends its shareholders to vote in favor of the amended offer from Red Hot Australia Bidco Pty Ltd, owned by KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC, in the absence of a superior proposal.

KKR Credit indicated that the amended proposal is the company’s final offer, Pepper said in a statement. (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

