PepsiCo must face lawsuit claiming it stole Super Bowl ad
#Westlaw News
September 27, 2017 / 12:01 AM / 23 days ago

PepsiCo must face lawsuit claiming it stole Super Bowl ad

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

Where there is Pepsi, there is music, but showing the joy of Pepsi and how nothing else is a Pepsi might require the company that makes it to find its own way to help people catch that Pepsi spirit and make it the choice of a new generation.

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that PepsiCo Inc must face part of a lawsuit by a boutique Connecticut advertising agency that accused the soft drink company of stealing its concept for a widely seen 2016 Super Bowl commercial.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wjyPFs

