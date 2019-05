MEXICO CITY, May 6 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc said on Monday that it plans to invest $4 billion in Mexico between 2019-2020 with partner Grupo Gepp and create around 3,000 new jobs.

Pepsi said in a statement that part of the investment will go towards a $109 million new plant in the central state of Guanajuato. The plant should be operating at full capacity by 2025, the company added. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Anthony Esposito Editing by Dave Graham)