October 2, 2018 / 10:07 AM / in 2 hours

Pepsi tops quarterly revenue estimates on LatAm strength

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, fueled by strong demand for its beverages and snacks in Latin America.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $2.50 billion, or $1.75 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 8, from $2.14 billion, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 1.5 percent to $16.49 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $16.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
