Company News
July 13, 2020 / 10:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

PepsiCo beats revenue estimates on increased snacks consumption

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as its snacks business benefited from a surge in at-home consumption of salty snacks such as Fritos and Cheetos during lockdowns triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.65 billion, or $1.18 per share, in the second quarter ended June 13, from $2.04 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell to $15.95 billion from $16.45 billion. Analysts had estimated $15.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below