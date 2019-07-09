PepsiCo quarterly revenue beats estimates

July 9 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the beverage and snack maker benefited from adding healthier snacks, sparkling waters and juices to cater to consumers looking beyond sodas and chips.

Net revenue rose 2.2% to $16.45 billion in the second quarter ended June 15 from a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $16.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $2.04 billion, or $1.44 per share, from $1.82 billion, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)