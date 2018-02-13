FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 13, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

PepsiCo revenue tops Wall St estimates in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc’s sales topped Wall Street forecasts in the fourth quarter, led by higher demand at its Frito-Lay business that makes Doritos and Cheetos.

The maker of Tropicana juices and Mountain Dew said on Tuesday revenue rose slightly to $19.53 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 30. Analysts on average had expected $19.39 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PepsiCo recorded a net loss of $710 million or 50 cents per share, compared to a year-earlier profit of $1.40 billion or 97 cents per share, reflecting a $2.5 billion one-time charge related to new U.S. tax laws. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.