Company News
April 28, 2020 / 10:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

PepsiCo scraps forecast due to coronavirus crisis

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc reported a rise in first-quarter revenue, but ditched its full-year forecast on Tuesday, citing uncertainty around the globe due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s net revenue rose 7.7% to $13.9 billion in the quarter ended March 21, helped by massive advertising campaigns during the Super Bowl.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.34 billion, or 96 cents per share, from $1.41 billion, or $1 per share, a year earlier.

PepsiCo had previously forecast full-year organic revenue growth of 4% and an increase in core constant currency earnings per share of 7%.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below