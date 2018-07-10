REFILE-PepsiCo second-quarter revenue rises 2.4 pct

(Refiles to drop extraneous word in headline)

July 10 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday due to higher sales growth in its Frito-Lay unit in North America that helped offset weak demand for beverages.

Revenue from its Frito-Lay snacks business, the company’s largest, rose 4.3 percent in the quarter.

Sales in its North America beverage unit fell for the fourth straight quarter, down about 1 percent to $5.19 billion, the maker of Gatorade and Diet Pepsi said bit.ly/2m5NQHt on Tuesday.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.82 billion, or $1.28 per share, in the second quarter ended June 16, from $2.11 billion, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $16.09 billion from $15.71 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)