April 15 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc beat market expectations for quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by homebound consumers adding more salty chips, sodas and oatmeal to their pantries.

Net revenue rose 6.8% to $14.82 billion in the first quarter ended March 20, above analysts’ average estimate of $14.55 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)