MOVES-Perella Weinberg hires restructuring banker Genereux

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Michael Genereux is joining investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners LP as a partner in its advisory business beginning in July, according to an April 6 internal memo viewed by Reuters.

Genereux previously was a partner at competing investment bank PJT Partners Inc. His focus has largely been working with creditors of companies facing cash constraints or unsustainable debt obligations that often lead to bankruptcy filings.

A spokeswoman for Perella declined to comment on Monday.

Due to the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, which has led many states to issue stay-at-home orders, more companies will be unlikely to repay all of their debts. Advisers to companies facing heavy debt piles have told Reuters they have become markedly busier in the months since the coronavirus crisis spread to the United States.

Genereux’s deals have included the debt restructurings of American Tire Distributors Inc, business communications company Avaya Inc and aviation service provider Bristow Group Inc. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)