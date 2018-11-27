Funds News
November 27, 2018 / 8:22 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Former Deutsche investment bank head joins Perella Weinberg

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Former Deutsche Bank investment bank head Marcus Schenck is joining Perella Weinberg Partners as a partner, the boutique advisory firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

Schenck, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker and chief financial officer at utility E.ON, had served as Deutsche’s finance head from 2015 and was co-head of the corporate and investment bank from 2017.

He left Deutsche Bank this year after a disagreement on future strategy and scope of investment banking activities. He will start his new job in February.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Edmund Blair

