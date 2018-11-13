Investment bank Perella Weinberg hires former finance chief of Veolia

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners has hired Philippe Capron, former chief financial officer at French utility Veolia, as a partner at the firm, which has been looking to build up its presence in France.

Capron left Veolia earlier this year and had at one stage been tipped to be the new chief executive of Air France KLM , only for Air France KLM to end up hiring Ben Smith from Air Canada.

Earlier this year, Perella Weinberg Partners announced plans to open an office in Paris. Perella was founded in 2006, and currently manages about $15 billion in assets.