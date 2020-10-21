Disney's Bob Iger to join board of animal-free dairy maker Perfect Day

FILE PHOTO: Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger attends the European premiere of "The Lion King" in London, Britain July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co Executive Chairman Bob Iger will share a board seat at animal-free dairy maker Perfect Day along with co-founders Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi, the company said on Wednesday.

“We’re focused on rapid commercialization in the U.S. and globally. But we know we can’t do it alone,” co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Pandya said on Iger’s appointment.

Plant-based or meatless foods have grown in popularity in recent years, with several major fast-food chains introducing such items across the globe, as diners become more conscious of how their food is sourced and its impact on the environment.

The Bay Area startup counts Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Hong Kong-based venture capital firm Horizons Ventures as lead investors. It has so far received $360 million in total funding.

Temasek will be represented on the board by Aftab Mathur and Patrick Zhang will represent Horizons.