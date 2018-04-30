PerkinElmer first-quarter profit beats Street view

April 30 (Reuters) - Laboratory equipment maker PerkinElmer on Monday reported slightly higher-than-expected first-quarter profit and revenue and raised its full-year earnings forecast as sales grew in both of its business units.

The company, which also makes environmental and neonatal testing equipment, said net profit fell to $26 million, or 23 cents per share, from a profit of $38.6 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago, because of an accounting adjustment related to an acquisition.

Excluding one-time items, PerkinElmer said it earned 63 cents a share. Analysts on average expected 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it now expected 2018 adjusted earnings of $3.60 per share, up from its prior view of $3.50 and above current Wall Street estimates of $3.53 per share.