Perkins Coie has swiped one of Vedder Price’s top employment litigators, the Seattle-based firm announced on Wednesday.

Heather Sager joined Perkins as a partner in the firm’s labor and employment practice group, based in San Francisco. She was the chair of Vedder Price’s employment class action practice.

