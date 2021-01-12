More lawyers, less office: Perkins Coie combines Chicago growth with smaller footprint

Even as it stands mostly empty amid the COVID-19 crisis, Perkins Coie’s new Chicago office is illustrating at least three law firm business trends at once: Firms are expanding despite the pandemic; they’re bullish on the Windy City; and a bigger office doesn’t always mean what it used to.

The Seattle-based firm’s offices in the brand-new Bank of America tower at 110 N. Wacker Dr. will accommodate more attorneys despite having a smaller footprint, said Rick Sevcik, Perkins Coie’s Chicago managing partner.

