PTSB Chief Executive Masding to leave Irish bank next year

DUBLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Jeremy Masding will step down as chief executive of Permanent TSB (PTSB) during 2020 after eight years in charge, the Irish bank said on Thursday.

The mortgage lender, the smallest of three domestically-owned banks that survived Ireland’s financial crash a decade ago, said it had started a process to select a new CEO, with the date of Masding’s departure yet to be determined.

“My focus remains on Permanent TSB for the time being but, as I consider next steps, I am excited at the prospect of taking on new challenges, be they here in Ireland or internationally,” Masding said in a statement.