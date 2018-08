DUBLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Irish financial services firm Permanent TSB has received a communication from the European Central Bank indicating the conclusion of a bilateral Targeted Review of Internal Models (TRIM) exercise.

PTSB expects the implementation of the review to increase risk weighted assets by 1.7 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in the second half bringing the total impact from TRIM to around 2.4 billion euros in 2018.