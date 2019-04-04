Permira and Tikehau Capital team-up to fund Ardian’s Revima buy

LONDON, April 4 (LPC) - Private debt investors Permira Debt Managers (PDM) and Tikehau Capital have teamed-up to provide around €100m-€150m of debt financing to back investment house Ardian’s acquisition of a majority stake in aircraft maintenance company Revima, banking sources said.

Ardian entered into exclusive talks to acquire Revima, it announced on April 4, with PDM co-arranging the financing alongside incumbent lender Tikehau.

The financing is split equally between the two lenders and includes an acquisition facility, the banking sources said.

It is the latest in a growing trend of direct lenders collaborating with each other to support acquisitions as financings get bigger and compete with Europe’s leveraged loan market.

Founded in 1952, Revima deals in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of commercial transport aircraft equipment. It has around 750 employees and revenues of around €280m in 2018. (Editing by Claire Ruckin)