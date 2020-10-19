Private equity firm Permira names Ran Maidan as head of Israel

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Private equity firm Permira [PERM.UL] said on Monday that Ran Maidan has joined as senior advisor and head of its Israeli operations.

Earlier this year Maidan stepped down as chief executive of drip-irrigation firm Netafim, a former Permira funds' portfolio company, which he joined in 2014. Permira sold its stake in Netafim to Mexico's Orbia ORBIA.MX in 2018 at a company valuation of $1.9 billion.

Permira has completed several transactions in Israel. In 2009 it acquired NDS, which develops software for multi-channel television networks, then sold it to Cisco in 2012 for $5 billion. NDS was reacquired by the Permira funds in 2018 and rebranded to Synamedia.

Maidan will also support Permira’s global investment teams, particularly in the technology sector, the company said. Permira funds have invested about $11.7 billion in the technology sector since 1997.