FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Permira has picked Jens Riedl as its new global head of industrials, the British buyout group said on Friday.

Riedl, who joins from consultancy BCG, will start in January and will be based in Frankfurt, replacing co-heads Torsten Vogt and Richard Carey, who are leaving the firm. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Douglas Busvine and Elaine Hardcastle)