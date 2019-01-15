Pernod, Elliott met Jan. 15, talks to continue

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - French family-backed spirits group Pernod Ricard and activist hedge fund Elliott will continue discussions on governance and margin improvement after the two sides met earlier on Tuesday, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear what form the future discussions might take, the source added.

A Pernod Ricard spokesman confirmed a meeting between the two camps took place on Tuesday morning but provided no further details.

Elliott, which has become more active in Europe in recent years, said in December it had spent around 930 million euros ($1.1 billion) building a stake of just over 2.5 percent in Pernod Ricard and has called on it to improve profit margins and governance.